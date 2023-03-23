Franklin County Extension Association Annual Meeting April 12

FARMINGTON – Volunteers will be the focus of this year’s annual meeting of Franklin County Extension Association (FCEA), on Wednesday, April 12, from 5–7 p.m., at St Joe’s Parish Hall, 133 Middle Street Farmington, ME.

Come learn about the diverse array of programs delivered by Cooperative Extension through the eyes and experiences of our essential volunteers- the role they have played, what they have learned, and how they have benefited from serving their community in this way. Bring your garden questions, learn how to join 4-H, find out how Cooperative Extension can help farmers, and learn about Maine Extension Homemakers. A brief business meeting followed by a dessert social.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, contact 207.778.4650; tiffany.wing@maine.edu.