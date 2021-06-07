Free disc golf lessons Thursday nights at Kineowatha Park

WILTON – The entire disc golf course at Kineowatha Park is a result of a donation of disc golf baskets by the Healthy Community Coalition and was built on the existing walking trail in the park.

The Wilton Recreation Department’s course is free to use. There is a donation box for those wishing to help with maintenance of the course. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day there is a $5 park entrance fee for non-residents of the town of Wilton. There are three disc starter sets in carrying bags that the public can sign out to use for free (when the lodge is open).

There will be free disc golf demos and lessons for beginners Thursday nights in June from 6-7 p.m.

The course is designed for beginners so come to Kineowatha Park and and give it a try!