Friends of Wilson Lake selected to benefit in Hannaford Community Bag Program

JAY – Friends of Wilson Lake (FOWL) has been selected by local Hannaford store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the Community Bag Program for the month of July.

The Hannaford Community Bag Program is an easy way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment as part of the regular shopping routine. Each purchase of a reusable community bag sends a $1 donation to a non-profit local to the Hannaford in which it was purchased.

As part of this ongoing program, every month at every Hannaford location a different local non-profit is selected to benefit from the sale of the reusable Community Bag. FOWL was selected as the July beneficiary by local store leadership at the store located at 15 Jay Plaza Lane in Jay. FOWL will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50

reusable Community Bag purchased at this location in July.

“It’s more important than ever to help reduce single-use plastic in the environment,” said Rob Lively, president of FOWL. “Non-profits at the local level, like us, are in need of community support. This program offers the perfect solution to multiple issues of the world today. We hope you’ll support us in July by purchasing one – or two – Community Bags at our local Hannaford.”

FOWL is a non-profit based in Wilton. Founded in 1989, FOWL works to preserve and protect the aesthetic qualities, the recreational value, and the purity of the water of Wilson Lake in Wilton and its watershed. Learn more about FOWL and its programs by vising friendsofwilsonlake.org. For more information about the Hannaford Community Bag Program, please visit hannaford.bags4mycause.com.