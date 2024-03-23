High Peaks Alliance hires new Director of Engagement

FARMINGTON – The High Peaks Alliance (HPA) has announced the addition of Amanda Laliberte as the new Director of Engagement. In this new capacity, Laliberte will create awareness of HPA’s ongoing projects, promote membership, and liaise between the community and HPA. Her goal is to foster a sense of ownership and commitment among individuals toward conserving access to our natural landscapes, making everyone feel included in these efforts.

Driven by the belief that personal connection to a place nurtures a sense of responsibility and care, Laliberte, a Franklin County native, is committed to connecting people to the conservation efforts in the Western Maine mountains.

“I have witnessed firsthand the impact that knowledge and experience can have on individuals, inspiring them to become stewards of our natural resources,” says Laliberte. This belief motivates her to bridge the gap between year-round and seasonal residents and the HPA.

Laliberte’s commitment to her role goes beyond her professional responsibilities. She actively seeks opportunities to educate herself on conservation practices, environmental research, and community engagement strategies. “Beyond my formal education, I have continued to immerse myself in the outdoor world, constantly seeking new experiences and expanding my skills. Whether it’s bagging a mountain peak, paddling a mountain pond, or birding for lifers, I find solace and inspiration in the beauty and tranquility of nature—and that’s my hope for everyone.”