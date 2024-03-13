High Peaks Alliance to host solar eclipse viewing at Perham Stream Birding Trail

MADRID – High Peaks Alliance is hosting a solar eclipse viewing with expansive views of High Peak Mountains.

Who: Open to Public

What: Want to view the eclipse without the crowds? Join High Peaks Alliance on April 8th at our breathtakingly beautiful Perham Stream Birding Trail In Madrid. Come watch the moon casts its shadow as it passes between the sun and the earth, blocking the sun’s light. This rare event is a truly phenomenal event to experience and the Perham Stream Birding Trail is an ideal place to view it. Protective glasses are necessary to view the eclipse. Current supporters of HPA will receive complimentary eclipse glasses. Otherwise, glasses are available for purchase but please email ahead to reserve them.

This property is off the beaten path and requires diving down a dirt road. Parking along the road will be possible as the parking area fills. There is space in a field near the parking lot but for those that wish to get the best experience there is a short walk to our back fields which will offer the best experience. Please bring any food or water you may want and a portable chair. This is spring in Maine so wear appropriate shoes and attire. Please pack out everything you bring.

When: Monday, April 8 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Where: Perham Stream Birding Trail at 554 East Madrid Road, Madrid, ME. To get there from Farmington, take ME Route 4 North to Phillips, turn right at the junction of Route 4 and 142. At the stop sign, turn left. Stay on Route 142 leaving Phillips and drive 2.5 miles, turning left onto the East Madrid Road at the Manzer sign. Continue 4.7 miles straight on East Madrid Road. The birding trail kiosk and parking are just beyond the small bridge crossing the Perham Stream, on the left side of the road, across from the white farmhouse (553 East Madrid Road).

Contact Brent West at 207-491-2750 or at brent@highpeaksalliance.org with any questions.

We look forward to seeing you there!