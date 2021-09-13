Hundreds of mountain bikers race new gravity trails at Sugarloaf

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – For the first time in decades, hundreds of mountain bikers gathered at Sugarloaf – Maine’s tallest ski mountain – for a weekend of downhill mountain bike racing, in the Eastern States Cup Box Showdown, Sept. 11 and 12.

The Sugarloaf venue was stop eight of 11 in the eastern circuit, and a qualifying event for the Enduro World Series slated for Sugarloaf in August 2022.

Led by former Olympic mountain biker, Adam Craig, the Sugarloaf trail crew constructed five all-new new gravity-fed mountain bike trails this summer, spanning approximately 10 miles with 2000 vertical feet. The weekend’s event consisted of two race disciplines: enduro and downhill. The enduro mountain bike race featured four timed stages varying in steepness, length, and difficulty depending on location. Between each stage, riders navigated untimed “transfer stages” that involve pedaling, hiking or chairlift riding.

The downhill race, which consisted of a single timed stage, led riders from the top of the Tote Road ski trail to The Landing, in front of the Sugarloaf Base Lodge

For results from the racing, please visit:

Downhill: https://vola.ussalivetiming.com/race/usa-me-sugarloaf-mountain-maxxis-esc-intense-dh-at-sugarloaf-mountain_17220.html

Enduro: https://www.rootsandrain.com/event9079/2021-sep-12-maxxis-esc-enduro-8-sugarloaf-me/results/

To download high-resolution photos from the weekend, visit: https://sugarloaf.imagerelay.com/fl/5427ca5212b14d7da7aaa895c70216e2

To access b-roll footage from this weekend, visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dt4TPfeRsUgUMJFtuNvgsoBApiKEbmXr?usp=sharing