In-service training offered for Certified Crop Advisors Jan. 25–26

ORONO – A two-day training for agriculture service providers in the Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) program will be held Jan. 25–26 at the Holiday Inn in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Presentations will be made by experts from schools and businesses across New England, including University of Maine Cooperative Extension, Maine Organic Farmers and Growers Association, Northern Tilth, University of New Hampshire Extension, American Farmland Trust, University of Connecticut, University of Massachusetts and University of Vermont.

The program will focus on crop and forage production, soil quality, precision agriculture, pest management and more. Visit the event website for a full agenda. Continuing Education Units and Pesticide Applicator Recertification credits have been requested.

Registration cost for the two days is $300; $150 for one day. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. For more information or to request reasonable accommodation, contact John Jemison, 207.581.3241; jemison@maine.edu