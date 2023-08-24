Invasive Rusty Crayfish Contest a success!

RANGELEY – Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust (RLHT) hosted the first annual Invasive Rusty Crayfish Contest in the Rangeley Lakes Region from August 7-13. RLHT provided a trap, information to correctly identify the native and invasive species and cash prizes to incentivize the public to participate.

Eight teams participated in removing 148 invasive Rusty crayfish, weighing a total of 2 lbs. 3 oz, from the Rangeley Lakes Region. The winning team, the Hunter Cove Crayfish Killers, collected 70 Rusty crayfish, including 36 females with a total weight of 1 lb. 1 oz.

“This week-long event was a huge success, and I’m so grateful to our participants for taking action to remove invasives,” said Julia Morin, the Maine Conservation Corps Environmental Steward at RLHT who organized the event. “RLHT will continue this annual contest to educate the public!”

RLHT also mailed specimens from participants to Dr. Karen Wilson from the Department of Environmental Science and Policy at the University of Southern Maine. These specimens will assist her in monitoring crayfish throughout the state.

If you have any questions regarding invasive aquatic species, including Rusty crayfish, please reach out to RLHT’s 2023 Headwaters Coordinator, Julia Morin, at headwaters@rlht.org.