Join the Rangeley Lakes Region “Light’s Out” event

RANGELEY – Join the Rangeley Lakes Region for a county-wide “Light’s Out!” event on April 6, from 8:00–10:00 p.m. Light’s Out! is one of many during International Dark Sky Week hosted by Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust (RLHT) as part of a campaign to increase the public knowledge of light pollution, its impacts, and how to prevent it.

“We’re asking homeowners to set a reminder to turn off all outside lights,” said Dark Sky Community Certification Coordinator Linda Dexter. “Businesses are encouraged to turn off lighted signs and spotlights, anything that is not essential. Take it a step further and shut off your inside lights, then step outside and take in the night sky.”

Kyle Haley Photography will document the event from the air before, during, and after.

Dexter asks you to think about these four things:

1. Do you need to light up your yard at night? Use lights only where necessary for safety. If you like the aesthetics of exterior lighting, please limit the time they are on. Use a timer or turn them off when you go to bed. After 10:00 p.m., who is going to see them?

2. Do you inadvertently leave lights on inside the garage or unoccupied rooms in your house? Turn off the lights unless you are in the room. Save money on your electric bill, save energy that needs to be produced, and keep the stars bright simultaneously.

3. How often do you look up at the night sky? Look up! 80% of the people in North America cannot see the Milky Way. We are lucky to live in an area where we always see it. Let’s keep it that way!

4. Look at your outside lights. Are they shielded and angled downward? Be aware of where your lights are pointing. Most spotlights are angled too high. Too high an angle throws light into your neighbor’s yard or the street, which hinders drivers’ vision.

Interested in International Dark Sky Week and other solar eclipse events? Visit RangeleyEclipse.com to learn more.