Keeping it cool: tips for fire safety during Maine’s wildfire season

FRANKLIN COUNTY – The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Forest Protection Division reports that Maine has already experienced over 40 wildfires, consuming over 100 acres, in 2023. Local fire officials and the Maine Forest Service are urging caution with spring weather conditions that create a perfect environment for wildfires.

Refer to local town offices, fire departments, or the Maine Forest Service before burning. Check for availability of burn permits online at maineburnpermit.com Be mindful of weather conditions, particularly wind, that can allow a fire to quickly grow out of control.

The Maine Forest Service reports that the most common cause of wildfires in Maine is escaped debris from a burn pile. Other common causes include unattended campfires, discarded cigarettes, and equipment malfunction or failure.

Most wildfires in Maine occur in April and May when property owners are cleaning up. Dead vegetation, including leaves, branches, and trees, makes excellent fire fuel because of the lack of moisture. The highest risk for spring wildfires is on dry, windy days when fires can spread quickly.

To prepare for an intentional burn, first check for a burn permit with the local fire officials or maineburnpermit.com. Note: the Maine Burn Permit website may automatically shut off permitting if the fire danger is too high for safe burning. Keep fire extinguishers, buckets, shovels, ladders, and hoses on hand, and make sure the location of the burn is removed from houses and structures. Have a telephone or two-way radios nearby to allow communication if something does go wrong.

For more information, please visit the Maine Forest Service website.

In the event of an emergency, including a brush fire or intentional burn that is out of control, call 9-1-1.