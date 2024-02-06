Kingfield Sno-Wanderers holding all-you-can-eat breakfast February 18

KINGFIELD — The Kingfield Sno-Wanderers Snowmobile Club will hold its annual all-you-can-eat breakfast Sunday, Feb. 18 at Kingfield Elementary School from 8 to 10 a.m.

Come by snowmobile, car, cross country skis or snowshoes.

The event is always a hit with lots of laughs and plenty of good, hot food. For just $10, adults can get their fill of hot breakfast essentials prepared by club members. Breakfast for children 6 to 12 years of age is $5, and children under 6 are free.

Each admission ticket earns attendees an entry into a special door prize basket of freeze-dried goodies donated by Eve’s Garden. A 50/50 raffle will also be held.

Near the end of the event, the club will draw the winner of the generator raffle. Up for grabs is a brand new Honda EU2200i Super Quiet generator. Tickets are $20 each and only 100 tickets will be sold. Winners do not need to be present to win.

Funds raised help with the cost of keeping the trails groomed and the groomers running.

The Kingfield Sno-Wanderers groom 50 miles of trails in and around Kingfield, including Gilmore Hill – a premiere sliding spot for children and families. Club membership dues are $35 per family and are available at the sled shed kiosk adjacent to the gateway parking area south of Kingfield.

For more information, find the Sno-Wanderers Snowmobile Club on Facebook.