Last chance for tickets in Wilson Lake 2022 Ice-Out Contest

WILTON – Ice is starting to melt on Wilson Lake, and the calendar says it’s spring, but when will the ice be out on the lake? What’s your guess?

Bruce Dyke of the Wilton Fish and Game Association has been caretaker of the Wilson Lake Ice Out contest, and he encourages everyone to take a chance that their guess is best. For a $5 ticket you can post your best guess. The winner with the guess closest to when the ice is actually out on Wilson Lake wins $100.

The ice is considered out on Wilson Lake when a boat can go from the boat launch to the big island without touching ice.

But don’t delay, ticket sales end April 1. Tickets are available from Bruce Dyke. Just put your name, contact number and money in an envelope with the month, day, hour and minute the ice will go out and mail it to Bruce Dyke, 41 Masterman Ave., Wilton, ME 04294.

Proceeds of the event benefit the Wilton Fish and Game Association.