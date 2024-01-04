Licensing requirements for arborists in Maine

AUGUSTA – Following the recent storm that wreaked havoc on trees across Maine, particularly conifers, it is crucial to engage licensed arborists for tree-related tasks such as trimming and removing fallen or leaning trees. When seeking the services of an arborist—a professional trained in tree care and maintenance—ensuring proper licensure is imperative. To locate a licensed arborist in Maine, refer to the official list at https://www.maine.gov/dacf/php/arborist/ArboristList.shtml.

According to Gary Fish, Maine State Horticulturist, individuals engaging in arborist activities for compensation must be licensed by the state of Maine. Licensing, administered by the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF), involves written and oral exams to demonstrate proficiency in tree care and safety. Fish underscores the importance of licensure, stating, “A license indicates that an individual is properly trained, has passed exams, and holds the required insurance.”

Licensed arborists must carry a minimum of $150,000 in general liability insurance for each occurrence and $300,000 in the general aggregate. Fish warns of the inherent dangers of tree work, especially in residential areas, and emphasizes the peace of mind of hiring a fully licensed arborist.

For more information on Maine’s Arborist Licensing Law or to check an individual’s licensing status, visit the DACF website, contact the department at 28 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333, or email gary.fish@maine.gov.

Note that the DACF has extended the date for arborist license renewals to January 31, 2024.