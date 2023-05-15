Local Scouting leaders complete training programs

BELGRADE – Leaders from Cub Packs and Scout Troops around the area recently completed a variety of training programs. “It is encouraging to see so many Scout leaders coming out to learn new skills,” said Walter Fails of Farmington who is the Chair of Training for Scout Troops in Kennebec Valley District. “Every Scout deserves a trained leader because trained leaders deliver better and safer Scouting programs.”

At Camp Bomazeen in Belgrade, twenty Scouting leaders from across Pine Tree Council completed the Basic Adult Leader Outdoor Orientation (BALOO) Training for Cub Scout leaders and the Introduction to Outdoor Leader Skills (IOLS) Training for leaders in Scout Troops. The training courses were held over the weekend of May 5-7. Both programs provide an opportunity for leaders to learn how to offer Scouting’s outdoor programs safely. “We all had a great time sharing experiences and knowledge,” said Scott St. Amand of Gardiner who heads up Cub Scout Leader Training for Kennebec Valley District and was one of the trainers for the weekend. “It was great to see the comradery, and willingness to jump in and help each other learn new skills.”

The following leaders completed IOLS Training: Christopher Bishop of Whitefield who is a leader in Troop 609 B(Boys) in Windsor, Christopher Winkley of Troop 73 B in Portland, Ethan Olsen of Troop 58 B in North Yarmouth, Stephanie Charron of Troop 333 G (Girls) in Acton, Emily Hinman of Troop 93 B in Falmouth, Jon Martin of Troop 603 B in Augusta, Danielle Morse of Troop 403 B in St. Albans, Doug Woodbury who lives in Rockport and is a member of Camden Pack 200, Daniel Mason of Troop 110 B in Sabattus, Adam Wright of Lewiston Troop 116 B, Eben Mann of Troop 110 B from Litchfield, Stephen Polley is a leader in Vassalboro Troop 410, Shawn Hayden of Skowhegan Troop 485 B.

Those completing requirements for the BALOO Training: Frederick Pullen of Pack 445 in Winslow, Tom Ancona of Pack 36 in Falmouth, Jeffrey Hartley of Pack 306 in Shapleigh, Ian Feldman of Pack 36 in Falmouth, Jason Middleton of Pack 36 in Falmouth, Matt Tepelmann of Pack 200 in Camden, and Christopher Santiago of Pack 410 in Vassalboro. Santiago also recently completed more than five hundred hours of online training to complete the District Committee functions. Chris Fox of Mechnic Falls is the Abnaki District Training Chair and helps with the training at Camp Bomazeen.

“My favorite part of training is how collaborative the discussions can be,” Fox said. “Everyone’s an expert in something and we all learn as much or more from each other as we do from the ‘trainers.'”

Shelley Connolly of Pittsfield completed Short Term Camp Administrator training with Western Los Angeles County Council on April 29. Shelley is going to be running the Summer Camporee at Camden Hills State Park July 30-August 1 and she will be helping set up the schedule, program, etc. for the Scouts BSA Weekend at Bomazeen. “This was an online course,” Connolly said. “Favorite part of the course was having four trainers who are professionals within that Council. They complimented each other well and were very knowledgeable. The resource folder they sent was immense. I have eighteen official documents to use as resources. Secondly, we had to think through the risk management components of a particular event. That was helpful and everyone in the course worked collaboratively.”

Drew Riddle of Randolph received his Wood Badge Beads on May 7 held at the West Gardiner Nature Trail during the annual campfire for Pack and Troop 672 based in Gardiner. Riddle is a leader in both programs. Wood Badge is an advanced, national leadership course open only to Scouting volunteers and professionals. The training is designed for all Scout leaders in BSA, including Cub Scout, Scouts BSA, and Venturing leaders, as well as District and Council leaders. The focus of Wood Badge is leadership skills. In fact, the leadership skills learned in a Wood Badge course are the same skills that Fortune 500 companies send their executives to learn at multi-week seminars.

“I recommend Wood Badge training,” Riddle said. As part of his Wood Badge ticket, he developed a binder of resources for other leaders and will be completing various training courses such as Waterfront and Shooting Sports in order to allow the Pack and Troop more program opportunities and he became a Merit Badge counsellor. “I really enjoyed meeting the other Scouting leaders in the Wood Badge Training program. I liked learning how things function and how things get done in Scouting.”

The next Wood Badge course will be held at Camp Hinds in Raymond on September 2-4 and October 7 & 8- they must complete both weekends to qualify.