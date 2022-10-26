Maine Appalachian Trail Land Trust receives grant to incorporate climate science into land protection and stewardship work

PORTLAND — The Maine Appalachian Trail Land Trust is pleased to announce that the organization is the recipient of a grant from the Land Trust Alliance and the Open Space Institute, the funds from which will be used to incorporate climate science into strategic land protection and stewardship efforts, harnessing the land’s natural ability to capture and store carbon.

Specifically, these funds will be used for the Maine Appalachian Trail Geospatial Information for Conservation (MATGIC) project, which covers 1,708,013 acres of land within two miles of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail in Maine.

“The MATGIC project is the best tool we have for analyzing the land along the A.T. in Maine for land conservation. Using this kind of data as the Maine Appalachian Trail Land Trust has put it all together is a way to take advantage of opportunities and also counter threats to Maine’s A.T landscape,” said Peter S. McKinley, land trust board Vice President.

The Land Trust’s work supports the Maine Climate Council’s mission, which includes protecting the state’s environment and working lands and waters as one of eight primary strategies for achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050. If these goals are to be reached, the lands along the A.T. in Maine will play a significant role for the people of the state of Maine and beyond.

In total, the Land Trust Alliance and the Open Space Institute are awarding nearly $400,000 in grants to help communities better plan for climate change and its impacts. This work will enable people, plants, and animals to better adapt to a changing climate. The grants, which have been awarded to 30 nonprofit organizations nationwide, also include nearly $50,000 of direct technical assistance for climate-focused planning and communications. The program is generously funded by Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, J.M. Kaplan Fund, Jane’s Trust Foundation, the Volgenau Foundation, the William Penn Foundation, an anonymous foundation, and several individual donors.

“Land trust and conservation organizations are quiet leaders in helping communities address and mitigate the devastating effects of climate change,” said Open Space Institute president and CEO Kim Elliman. “OSI is proud to support the exceptional work done by these organizations with grants directly addressing the local impact of climate change. We thank the Land Trust Alliance for their continued partnership in advancing natural, land-based solutions for the climate change crisis.”

“The generosity of our grant funders is matched only by the value and importance of these dollars to communities across the country,” said Andrew Bowman, the Land Trust Alliance’s president and CEO. “These grants will help land trusts develop strategic land protection plans and implement effective stewardship at a time when every available dollar for such efforts is crucial to successfully mitigating and adapting to climate change.”

About the Maine Appalachian Trail Land Trust

The Maine Appalachian Trail Land Trust’s mission is to preserve and protect land surrounding the Appalachian Trail in Maine for public benefit. Since 2002, MATLT has worked to complete land conservation projects totalling more than 70,000 acres along some of Maine’s most storied mountains, including Old Speck, Saddleback, Abraham, White Cap, Redington, Crocker, and South Crocker. More information is available at www.matlt.org.

About the Land Trust Alliance

Founded in 1982, the Land Trust Alliance is a national land conservation organization that works to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America. The Alliance represents approximately 950 member land trusts supported by more than 250,000 volunteers and 6.3 million members nationwide. The Alliance is based in Washington, D.C., and operates several regional offices. More information about the Alliance is available at www.landtrustalliance.org.

About the Open Space Institute

The Open Space Institute protects scenic, natural, and historic landscapes to provide public enjoyment, conserve habitat and working lands, and sustain communities. Founded in 1974 to protect significant landscapes in New York State, OSI has been a partner in the protection of nearly 2.3 million acres in North America. Visit OSI online at www.openspaceinstitute.org.

About the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation

The mission of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation is to improve the quality of people’s lives through grants supporting the performing arts, environmental conservation, medical research, and child well-being, and through preservation of the cultural and environmental legacy of Doris Duke’s properties. The mission of DDCF’s Environment Program is to ensure a thriving, resilient environment for wildlife and people, and foster an inclusive, effective conservation movement. For more information, please visit www.ddcf.org