Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife warning to aquarium owners

Invasive zebra mussels have been found in “moss balls,” an aquarium plant product sold in Maine. Moss balls are commonly sold under trade names such as “Betta Buddy.” Zebra mussels, which so far have not become established in Maine, are one of the most destructive invasive species in North America.

Those who have recently purchased moss balls are advised to immediately destroy them using one of these methods:

Freeze – Place the moss ball into a sealable plastic bag and freeze for at least 24 hours.

Boil – Place the moss ball in boiling water for at least 1 full minute.

Bleach – Submerge the moss ball in chlorine bleach for 20 minutes.

After destroying the moss ball, people should dispose of the moss ball and any of its packaging in a sealed plastic bag in the trash. They should not be dumped down drains or in waterways or gardens.

If moss balls were placed in the aquarium, drain and clean the aquarium: