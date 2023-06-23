Maine Forestry Museum to host 42nd Annual Logging Festival Days and Parade

RANGELEY – The Maine Forestry Museum is holding its 42nd Annual Logging Festival Days on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15. The festival is located at the fairgrounds at 221 Stratton Road in Rangeley.

The Maine Forestry Museum hosts multiple events in mid-July to celebrate the region’s timber heritage. The public is invited to the fairgrounds for the 42nd Annual Logging Festival. This popular two-day event features an Arts & Crafts Vendor Day, Logging Parade, and Logging Festival.

Arts and Crafts Vendor Day – July 14 & 15 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Join MFM at the museum fairgrounds for the 42nd Annual Logging Festival. On Friday, swing by and listen to the talented Bob Greene Band belt out a few tunes starting at 2 p.m.! Explore fun and interesting items ovendors will be selling in their booths. There will be children’s activities, burying of the beans (around 3 p.m.) for the Bean Hole Dinner that will be served on Saturday, cookout, beer garden, and much more. Don’t miss the fun! Plus, admission is FREE to the general public on Friday!

Logging Parade

On July 15, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. attend the morning Logging Parade along Rangeley’s Main Street featuring loaded big rig logging trucks, floats, antique cars and much more.

This year’s parade theme is “Woodstock in the Woods”. Winners for “Best Loaded Truck”, “Most Appropriate to Logging” (logging industry equipment), and “Best Fitting Parade Theme” for floats and other entries will be chosen. So, get creative with your tie-dye imagination!

Want to have some fun? Create a float and march in the parade! Simply contact the parade coordinator Linda Sikes at (207-491-6566).

Logging Festival

At the conclusion of the morning Logging Parade, the Logging Festival kicks off at the museum fairgrounds with opening ceremonies followed by Hall of Fame inductions, famous Bean Hole Dinner, biscuits baked on reflector ovens, and the exciting logging competition.

Come see the competition events such as the axe throw, hot saw, crosscut, bow saw, underhand chop, and many more. There will be children’s activities all day including our popular barrel train ride, mini excavator, clowns, face painting, bouncy house, and more. Our vendors, artisans and crafters will be there too. Don’t forget to check out the beer garden as well!

On Saturday, admission to the fairgrounds is FREE for Maine Forestry Museum members. Admission for non-members to the fairgrounds is $8.00 adult (18+), $5.00 (6-17 ages), 5 and under free.

For more information, call 207-864-3939 or visit www.maineforestrymuseum.org.