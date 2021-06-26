Maine Forestry Museums 40th annual logging festival and parade



RANGELEY -The Maine Forestry Museum is holding its 40 Annual Logging Festival Days on Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17. The festival is located at our fairgrounds at 221 Stratton Road in Rangeley. On Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the museum will have wonderful artists, crafters and vendors. Witness the burying of the beans around 4 p.m for the Bean Hole Dinner that is to be served on Saturday of the festival and tour our museum. Friday’s admission to the festival is FREE.

Friday evening the festivities continue with the 36 Annual Little Mr. & Miss Woodchip contest. All boys and girls ages 6 – 8 are welcome to participate. Participants may recite a poem or sing a song. The winners will ride in our parade on Saturday. The competition starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Rangeley Inn and will also include live music by the Pulled Together Band along with clogging by the fabulous Northern Explosion Dance Team. If you have a child who would like to participate, please contact Liz Pimentel at 917-836-1632. Admission to the Woodchip Competition is FREE and any donations are greatly appreciated.

Saturday starts out at 10 a.m. with our wonderful Logging Parade down Main Street in Rangeley. This year’s parade theme is “An Interesting Past, A Promising Future”. Come see loaded big rigs, floats, bands, antique cars and more. New this year will be Smokey the Bear. Prizes for “Best Loaded Truck”, “Most Appropriate to Logging” (logging industry equipment), “Best Fitting Parade Theme” for floats and other entries. To register as a parade participant please contact the parade coordinator Linda Sikes at 207-491-6566.

Following the parade, there will be a Birling competition (log rolling) at the shoreline in the town park. Come to our fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for more artists, crafters and vendors, clogging performances, music, the famous Bean Hole Dinner, Baxter Brewing beer, wood carving demo’s, barrel train rides for the kids, and other children’s activities (all children’s activities are free). There will be a Lumberjack and Lumberjill competition with up to $3,000 worth of prizes to be awarded this year! Come watch the Axe Throw, Crosscut, Underhand Chop, Bow Saw, Hot Saw and Standing Block! Four women are being inducted into the MFM Hall of Fame as part of the festivities as well. This is a do not miss for your Rangeley vacation weekend. Free admission on Saturday for members, for non-members admission on Saturday is $5.00 adult (18+), $3.00 teens (13-17), 12 and under free. For more information: call 207-864-3939 or visit www.maineforestrymuseum.org.