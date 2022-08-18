Maine Local Living School welcomes the public to Open Homestead day

TEMPLE — Maine Local Living School invites the public to visit their working homestead and education center on Sunday, August 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Staff will offer tours of the homestead including the ice house, root cellar, greenhouse and gardens, solar food dehydrator, goat and duck barn, and the classroom/workshop. Visitors will learn about and interact with earth-friendly systems on the campus including rainwater collection and solar water heating, rocket stoves and outdoor kitchens, composting toilets, and alternative building construction. Visitors will also have the opportunity to put their hands to work on a homestead project and try a delicious baked good made with acorn flour.

This event is free and all are welcome. Please contact Maine Local Living School with any questions: 207-778-0318.