Maine Woodland Owners conserves land in Fayette

FAYETTE – Maine Woodland Owners announces the addition of 116 acres of woodlands to its statewide land trust. Located in Fayette, the property was generously donated by Arthur and Marilyn Young and has been in their family since Arthur’s grandparents purchased it in 1944. The Young Family woods are primarily pine and hardwoods and contain walking trails as well as a unique feature consisting of a spot that Arthur calls “the ledges”–a ridgeline that provides beautiful views overlooking Mosher Pond in Fayette and beyond into Chesterville. According to Arthur, much of what is now forested was abandoned orchards or rough pastureland.

Maine Woodland Owners is a non-profit organization that promotes stewardship of Maine’s small woodland resources by supporting good forest management and advocating for Maine’s small woodland owners. Maine Woodland Owners Land Trust program started in 1990 to address a growing need to conserve working forests in Maine; today, Maine Woodland Owners manages 11,386 acres of forested land in 54 communities. The organization only accepts lands and conservation easements where active forest management is allowed. All Maine Woodland Owners properties have forest management plans, are certified and managed sustainably by an internationally recognized third-party system and are enrolled in Maine’s current land use program including Tree Growth or Open Space Tax programs and pays property taxes. The Young Family property, like all of Maine Woodland Owners property, will continue to be woods and never be developed.

When asked why the Youngs chose to give the property to Maine Woodland Owners, Arthur Young said, “I am coming to the point in life that I feel the need to pass the care of the woodlands to someone who cares. I believe that Maine Woodland Owners and their people are the best fit.”

Maine Woodland Owners is honored that the Young’s have entrusted them to hold and manage their land in perpetuity. For more information about Maine Woodland Owners, contact them by phone (207-626-0005) or by email (info@mainewoodlandowners.org) or visit their website (www.mainewoodlandowners.org).