Martin Woods Farm celebrates 3rd Annual Fun Family Farm Day

STARKS – On a bright and sunny Sept. 25, Martin Woods Farm, on Route 43 in Starks, hosted their 3rd Annual Fun Family Farm Day. With the help of friends, employees and volunteers, more than $1,000 was raised for the Care & Share Food Closet.

Children enjoyed lawn games, pony rides and a petting zoo. Wagon rides were also made available during the day for some good old fashion fun on the farm.

Adults were able to relax while sipping on farm fresh apple cider and listening to local bands perform in the farm’s hay loft. The farm would like to personally thank the performers who donated their time and talent to that day. Additional thank yous to:

Cole Martin who not only rocks the guitar but helps with the day to day upkeep of the farm.

Friend and state renowned, Lulu Moss, who returned to perform for her third year in a row.

Johnny Newsome, a Starks neighbor, who also returned for his third year and wowed the crowd.

Sagittarius Rising, who perform with their beautiful voices at various local events, including Harry’s Hill up the road.

JD Taylor – his first year performing at the farm and the crowds want him back next year.

And a final big thank you to Bear Crew who provided the sound system.

Martin Woods would also like to thank Greg Rackliffe for his cooking and catering talents, his grandson and all the additional volunteers throughout the day who helped to make the event a success.

Donations can still be made to the Care & Share Food Closet, either at the Farm, or at the Food Closet located on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

Nnext year’s 4th Annual Fun Family Farm Day is slated for the fourth Saturday in September (Sept. 24, 2022).