MDIFW purchases over 700 acres in Rangeley, creating new wildlife management area

AUGUSTA – The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and wildlife recently finalized a purchase of over 700 acres in the town of Rangeley, creating a wildlife management area that features over 600 acres of prime deer wintering habitat, and shore frontage on Ross Pond, which contains a wild, self-sustaining brook trout fishery.

The new parcel, named the Rangeley Wildlife Management Area, is the first to be purchased under a new law the legislature passed in 2021. The law directs the department to purchase land to create new Wildlife Management Areas with the primary purpose of improving or maintaining deer habitat in northern, eastern, and western parts of the state.

“This wildlife management area, located in the heart of one of Maine’s most popular outdoor recreational destinations, will not only enhance and protect deer, brook trout and other wildlife, but will also provide outstanding opportunities for those who hunt, fish and enjoy the outdoors in the Rangeley area,” said Judy Camuso, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The site, just east of Dodge Pond, contains an active deer wintering area and other important wildlife habitat within a forested area that is just 2 ¼ miles from the center of Rangeley. Conservation of this area will provide essential wintering habitat for deer and will also provide public lands where people to hunt, fish and enjoy other outdoor recreational activities.

Public access to this parcel will be through a gravel road that connects the parcel to Route 16/4 in Rangeley. The department finalized the purchase of this parcel on June 14th. The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust initially alerted the department about this parcel and potential for sale, and worked with the seller and department towards the sale and conservation of this parcel. Funding for the purchase came from the Maine Deer Management Fund, and federal funds under the Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration program.

The new WMA features excellent deer habitat that is utilized by deer throughout the year. The Department will manage this as an active deer wintering area that will provide winter cover for deer, as well as provide plentiful spring and summer browse. The property also includes inland wading bird and waterfowl habitat and the western shore of Ross Pond, one of Maine’s Heritage Fish Waters.

Deer are at the northern edge of their range in Maine, and deer populations in northern, eastern, and western have declined over the past 50 years due to a number of factors including loss of forested wintering habitat, and impacts by predators such as coyotes and bear. Deer utilize dense forested softwood canopies as wintering areas for shelter and browse. Current deer populations range from just 1-5 deer per square mile in the north, compared to 15 to 35 deer per square mile in southern areas.