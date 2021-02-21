OutdoorsMild winter, for some by AdministratorFebruary 21, 2021February 22, 20212 mins readHere comes Little Red. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)A blue jay takes time to rest and to watch the snow fall. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Long winter shadows remain but not for much longer. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Remember this image in July when it’s really hot and buggy. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Titmouse readies for take off. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Up close and personal with Mr. Hairy Woodpecker. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)A beautiful day in Maine. (Photo by Linda Rungi)Beautiful frozen waterfront. (Photo by Jane Knox)Winter berries and ice decorate my fence. (Photo by Jane Knox)Hard frost accentuates the patterns of trees and shrubs along my property line. (Photo by Jane Knox)White-breasted nuthatch. (Photo by Pat Blanchard)Woodpecker on wood. (Photo by Pat Blanchard)It’s been a mild winter – for some. (Photo by Pat Blanchard)Matching post ornaments. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 3 Comments Nice, woodpecker, Pat!Beautiful photos!,nice to meet Mr. Hairy🙂,Beautiful pictures once again. Hope you keep them coming every week!!Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.
