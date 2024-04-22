Mt. Blue Area Garden Club hosting annual plant sale, May 18

FARMINGTON – What do the Maine State Lottery, a scavenger hunt, and the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club’s annual plant sale all have in common? The thrill of the unknown and the anticipation and excitement of winning. And in this case, beautiful plants grown by club members. The plant sale starts promptly when the historic courthouse clock chimes 9:00 a.m. For years this plant sale has been the hallmark of spring in Maine, and people line up in eager anticipation of securing their favorite plants.

The annual sale is coordinated by club member Erica Haywood and a friendly group of member volunteers. Last year was the best year to date, with proceeds exceeding previous years!

New this year: To expand the success of this sale, the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club is inviting the community to join its members in donating plants for sale at this year’s event. Plants can be dropped off in advance at Wears & Wares, 413 Wilton Rd. in Farmington, or the day of the sale from 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. House plants, bare root plants in bags or boxes, and potted plants are all welcome. Be sure to follow best practices when sharing plants from your garden to avoid inadvertently spreading garden pests. Please do not bring invasive species to sell. Visit this UMaine Extension page for more guidance on these two important topics: extension.umaine.edu/publications/2518e/.

Funds raised at this annual event support a scholarship for an area high school student or homeschooler who plans to pursue an education in any field related to horticulture. Moriah Reusch, a 2023 graduate of Mt. Blue High School, received last year’s scholarship. Moriah is a National Honor Society member with an exceptional passion for the environment. The scholarship will support her studies at Carleton College in Minnesota, where she is pursuing a degree in Environmental Studies.

This annual plant sale is very important to the club. With contributions of plants from the community, it hopes to be able to offer additional scholarships and provide funds for area businesses and organizations to beautify their property.

For more information about this event and other activities of the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club, visit www.mtbluegardenclub.org.