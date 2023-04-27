Mt. Blue Area Garden Club hosting plant sale, May 20

FARMINGTON – It’s springtime! Be sure to mark your calendar for Mt. Blue Area Garden Club’s Annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, May 20 at 9 a.m. at Meetinghouse Park in Farmington – rain or shine.

Don’t miss this annual event where there will be a wide variety of locally grown native plants, perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, and houseplants all cultivated by our members with care and reasonably priced. Stay and visit with our members if you’d like to learn and share gardening tips and tricks.

The proceeds from this nonprofit fundraiser benefit the club’s scholarship program, which is offered to high school seniors in Franklin County. For more information, visit www.mtbluegardenclub.org or email questions to mtbluegardenclub@gmail.com.