Mt. Blue area Garden Club hosts Gary Fish

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue area Garden Club is pleased to welcome Gary Fish, the Maine State Horticulturist to speak at 12:30 p.m. on April 19 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Farmington Falls.

He will present “Beetles, Bittersweet, and Buckthorn, OH MY!” focusing on invasive pests in gardens and forests. A social half hour, prior to the program with light refreshments will be hosted by Tom Saviello, Peg Lang and Amy Palmer. The speaker will begin after a brief business meeting at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Current CDC COVID protocol will be followed.

Gary grew up in Farmington. He classifies himself as an “entomologist from birth” and he was inspired to love plants by his mother who always grew beautiful roses and rock gardens. He is also a landscape and nature photographer. Gary received a B.S. in Forest and Wildlife Management from University of Maine, College of Forest Resources in 1982. He has been the State Horticulturist since 2015 and Manager of Pesticide Programs for the Board of Pesticides Control. He has been a practicing Licensed Professional Forester since 1985 and is the former chair of the Arborist Board.

FMI please call Amy Palmer 778-4158