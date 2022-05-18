Mt. Blue Area Garden Club member luncheon June 7

FARMINGTON – It’s time for Mt. Blue Area Garden Club’s annual member luncheon when new and old members alike get a chance to become better acquainted and to share their gardening plans for the season.

This year, the event will be hosted on June 7 at 12:00 p.m. at the Farmington American Legion located at 158 High St, Farmington, ME 04938. A choice of meat or vegetarian lasagna will be served along with a green salad. There will also be a cash bar offering adult beverages.

The cost of the luncheon is $10 payable in advance and due by June 1st. Please indicate your choice of meat or vegetarian entree when responding. Mail your response to Marion Hutchinson 730 Orchard Drive, Wilton, ME 04294 along with payment to Mt. Blue Area Garden Club.

Annual club dues of $10 also will be collected for those who have not yet paid. As always, new members are welcome and invited to join!

For more information, visit www.mtbluegardenclub.org, call 207-645-2067, or email mtbluegardenclub@gmail.com.