Mt. Blue Area Garden Club to host last private garden tour of the season

FARMINGTON – Enchanted walking paths, vegetable rows, overflowing herb gardens, and raised beds abound in this beautiful private oasis. There are easily 100 different perennials thriving in conditions ranging from full sun to shade. Some grow near vernal pools while others flourish under the great variety of mature trees here.

Join us at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, for the last of our local summer garden tours at Beth Myers’ property, where she will also share information about the recently added Square Foot Garden beds.

All are invited to this free event – members and nonmembers alike. Light refreshments will be available.

Don’t forget your folding chair. And if you would like to participate in our summer plant exchange, bring a potted or bagged bareroot plant to share from your garden.

Directions: Marwick Rd is about a mile past Mt. Blue High School off Whittier Road. It is a single lane road, so proceed cautiously and look for traffic coming down hill before driving up. Carpooling is strongly urged as there is limited parking. 135 Marwick Road is the first house (yellow) one quarter mile up Marwick on the right.

For more information, visit our website www.mtbluegardenclub.org or call 207-305-5566.