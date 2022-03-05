Mt. Blue Area Garden Club’s first 2022 meeting on March 15th

FARMINGTON- As those anxious to begin tapping maple trees are now hanging sapping pails, gardeners are anxious to get back to digging in the warm earth. The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club welcomes you to its first meeting of 2022 on March 15, 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church on Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. The program will be sharing “Tried and True Gardening Tips.” They will also discuss suggestions for speakers and programs for future meetings. Make sure you come if you have tips or suggestions about gardening topics to share.

There will not be hostesses at this meeting and members are asked to bring some “finger foods” to share with the group. Coffee and tea will be available. FMI please call 778-4158