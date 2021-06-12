New lilac trees planted in downtown Farmington

FARMINGTON – Volunteers planted four new Japanese Lilac trees downtown last week. The rest of the trees were

weeded, mulched, fertilized and watered. The cost of the trees was over $1,000. The Conservation Commission used its budget to pay for the new trees. Since the cost of the trees has increased so much in recent years it was decided that paying for trunk protectors would be cost effective.

Most of the trees that need to be replaced died due to being hit by plows either in the processes of plowing or parking. Estimates for constructing the protectors is going on and we hope to have them in place by the fall. Taking care of the trees is being shared between the commission and the public works department that waters them on a regular basis. Besides adding beauty to the downtown, the trees are a statement of the town’s commitment to the environment.