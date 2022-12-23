New scenic overlook naming survey opened to community

RANGELEY – In 2022, the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway (RLNSB) underwent construction improvement, including laying new pavement and improving the ditching. Throughout the construction, a surplus of boulders was relocated to an area north of the Height of Land, ultimately creating the newest scenic turnout on the RLNSB. The new turnout overlooks Mooselookmeguntic Lake, spotlighting Toothaker Island. Currently, the turnout is paved but unsigned.



“The new turnout needs to be named,” stated Amanda Laliberte, Program Director, “and it was suggested that we turn to our community for their ideas. We’ve created a survey in hopes that a community member will suggest the name we’ve been waiting for. We’re looking for your input.”

Created and managed by Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, the survey will be open until 12:00 AM, January 15, 2023, EST. All submissions are anonymous. The suggestions from the survey will be compiled, and the Rangeley Region Wayfinding will move toward a consensus on a name. The final selection will be released in a press release by the end of January.

To participate in the survey, visit https://bit.ly/NewOverlook or scan the QR code. To learn more about the RLNBS, visit https://rlht.org/rangeley-lakes-national-scenic-byway.