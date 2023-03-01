Nominations sought for Bicknell Award for Birding Conservation

RANGELEY – The 5th Rangeley Birding Festival (RBF), to be held June 9-11, will announce and present the John Bicknell Award for Conservation and Birding. The award honors the legacy of Bicknell, a Rangeley resident who led the effort to get sanctuary designation on the Mingo Springs golf course and has been recognized for environmental stewardship by Audubon International.

The Bicknell Award publicly acknowledges those individuals who have worked to further birding and conserve bird habitats in Maine. This award recognizes those who have labored mainly behind the scenes and have been overlooked and unacknowledged for their contributions. It is presented to no more than one recipient yearly (unless we recognize a collaborative effort by two or more people).

Nominations are due by May 1 each year. The Rangeley Birding Festival core team (minimum of five members) will review nominations and choose a winner by consensus, if possible, or by vote, by May 10 each year. The award will be presented at the annual Rangeley Birding Festival in June in Rangeley, ME.

To learn more about the nomination process visit RangeleyBirdingFestival.com or contact Amanda Laliberte at alaliberte@rlht.org.