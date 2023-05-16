Old South Church plant sale open daily through June 11

FARMINGTON – The Old South Church plant sale begins on Monday, May 15 and continues through Sunday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, located at 125 Woodfield Drive, off Perham Street in Farmington. The self-serve sale offers primarily perennials and “Simply Lilacs.” Plant selection can vary from day to day and may include: house plants, herbs, veggie seedlings, and garden decor. For more information call 207-491-5919. Proceeds benefit the Old South Church community service, outreach and youth programs.