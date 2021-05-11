Old South Church plant sale

FARMINGTON – For the second year in a row Old South Church is offering a twist on their annual plant sale. This is a drop-in self-serve plant sale will begin on Monday, May 17 will continue through Monday, June 14 at 125 Woodfield Drive, off Perham Street, approximately 1.1 mile from the center of Farmington.

Suggested times for drop in are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please be respectful to neighborhood if you come outside of those hours.

Plants will include perennials, as well as possible annuals, veggie seedlings, shrubs, house plants and garden ornaments and related items.

Plants will be identified and tags will include prices starting at $3. There will be a box for cash/ checks (made payable to Old South Church, memo line: plant sale).

Selection of plants can change from day to day as donated plants continue to come in. Proceeds will benefit the mission and ministry of Old South Church in Farmington.

Please wear a face covering and following COVID-19 protocol, practice social distancing if others are present, and please be respectful. Bring your own box.

Questions can be directed to Debbie Davis-Robinson at debbiedavisrobinson@gmail.com or message 207 491-5919.