Old South Church to host plant sale, May 10 – June 2

FARMINGTON – The Old South First Congregational Church annual plant sale will begin on Friday, May 10 in Farmington, and continue through Sunday, June 2. The sale includes primarily perennials, but can also include an ever-changing selection of shrubs, houseplants, herbs, seedlings, bulbs and other gardening related items with prices as low as $3.00. Please have exact cash (feel free to round up) or check as there may not be an attendant available during all sale hours.

The sale is self-serve and is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and is located at 125 Woodfield Drive, off Perham Street in Farmington.

If you have plants or garden related items to donate please contact Debbie Davis-Robinson at 207-491-5919 or oldsouthchurchconcerts@gmail.com. No invasive varieties accepted. Donated plants should be labeled, weed and pest free.

Proceeds support community service, outreach, and youth programs.