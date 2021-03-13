Online farming in Maine course starts March 29

ORONO —University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a seven-session online course for aspiring farmers starting March 29. The class meets from 5:30–7:30 p.m. twice per week through April 22. Individual consultations will be scheduled April 26 and April 29.

“So You Want to Farm in Maine?” is designed for those wanting to start or expand to a profitable farm operation. Topics include starting a land-based business, business planning and record-keeping, marketing and available resources. Instructors include UMaine Extension educators and guest experts. Successful course completion qualifies participants for USDA Farm Service Agency Borrower Training credit.

The sliding-scale fee is $50–$150 per person. Registration is limited to 40 participants. Register on the program webpage. The required text, “Building a Sustainable Business” by SARE, is available for free download. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Melissa Freeman, 207.353.5550; melissa.freeman@maine.edu.

