Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc announces 14th season of museum programs and events

OQUOSSOC – The Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc, operated by the Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society, will open its doors for the 2023 season on May 24. This year, the Museum is presenting a new exhibition on the Rangeley Region’s fascinating food history. Wild Fare: 13,000 Years of Food in Rangeley is a temporary exhibit drawing from the Historical Society’s rich collection of artifacts, photographic images, and archival content documenting the region’s food history and prehistory, from the last major ice age to the 20th century.

Items on display include prehistoric stone tools, a selection of stunning Rangeley photographs dating back to the 1860s, a 1900s grocery store, a vintage kitchen, and pieces from the historic artifact collection documenting Rangeley’s gilded age of outdoor tourism, as well as the daily lives of Rangeley Region locals.

The Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc is described by reviewers as one of the best museums in Maine and has been recognized by Yankee Magazine as the “Best Outdoor Museum in New England.”

The Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society will be hosting and participating in various programs and events this year, including its popular series of festival days on the Outdoor Heritage Museum grounds. Visitors can browse art, crafts, and antiques from a variety of vendors at the June 17th Lupine Festival, August 12th Oquossoc Day, and September 16th Fall Festival. Interested vendors can visit the Museum’s website at outdoorheritagemuseum.org to learn more about participating.

A full program calendar, including our popular “Evening at the Museum” events, is online at outdoorheritagemuseum.org.

The Outdoor Heritage Museum is located at 8 Rumford Rd in Oquossoc, Maine and can be reached at 207-864-3091 or via email at info@outdoorheritagemuseum.org.

The mission of the Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society is to preserve, celebrate, and share the important history and heritage of our region. We offer the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc Village, the Rangeley History Museum in downtown Rangeley and numerous programs to fulfill our mission. We are a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.