Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc opens May 18

OQUOSSOC – The Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc, operated by the Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society, will open its doors for the 2022 season on May 18. New temporary exhibits on display will include Rangeley’s Historic Legacy, featuring stunning historic photographs of the Rangeley region accompanied by artifacts from the collection and inspired by the new book Rangeley’s Historic Legacy by Gary Priest. Additional new exhibits include The Rangeley Spinner – an exhibit guest-curated by expert William B. Krohn, as well as a fresh look at Louise Dickinson Rich, renowned author of We Took to the Woods.

Though the Historical Society’s Rangeley History Museum will be closed this year for maintenance, visitors are encouraged to experience the region’s rich history at the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc, often described by reviewers as one of the best museums in Maine and recognized by Yankee Magazine as the “Best Outdoor Museum in New England.”

The Historical Society will also be hosting and participating in multiple events this year, including its popular series of festival days on the Outdoor Heritage Museum grounds. Visitors can browse art, crafts, and antiques from a variety of vendors at the June 18th Lupine Festival, August 13 Oquossoc Day, and September 17th Fall Festival. Interested vendors can visit the Museum’s website at outdoorheritagemuseum.org to learn more about participating.

Also on tap to return is the popular International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) on August 6 hosted by the Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. Tickets can be purchased online at outdoorheritagemuseum.org.

The Historical Society is looking for volunteers interested in supporting the Outdoor Heritage Museum as museum docents or as event assistants this season. Those that enjoy history and wish to get involved should reach out to Michelle Landry, Executive Director, at 207-864-3091 or email info@outdoorheritagemuseum.org. More information about volunteering can be found on the Historical Society’s website at outdoorheritagemuseum.org.

The Outdoor Heritage Museum is located at 8 Rumford Rd in Oquossoc, Maine and can be reached at 207-864-3091 or via email at info@outdoorheritagemuseum.org.

The mission of the Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society is to preserve, celebrate, and share the important history and heritage of our region. We offer the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc Village, the Rangeley History Museum in downtown Rangeley and numerous programs to fulfill our mission. We are a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.