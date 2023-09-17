Powder House Hill Trails fall events

FARMINGTON – The Bonney Woods Corporation (BWC) is inviting you to join us in the woods this fall. To increase awareness about the woods, who we are, and who maintains them, BWC board members are sharing their knowledge in a variety of events. From easy walks to trail runs, dog walks, and more, there is something for everyone.

Please go to our website https://www.powderhousehill.org/adventures/ to sign up for an event, not required but suggested. By signing up, we will have your contact information in case the date/time is changed. A donation is requested but you decide the amount.

The Bonney Woods Corporation is Maine’s oldest non-profit. It owns and manages the Powder House Hill Trails, linking Bonney, Flint, Village, Horn, and Willow Springs Woods. The BWC is an all-volunteer organization: it has no paid staff and is neither affiliated with nor funded by the Town of Farmington or any other organization.

The Powder House Hill Trails are free to use but someone, somehow, maintains every trail. If you enjoy the trails, please help support the BWC in some way. You can email specific questions, find links to volunteer opportunities, get trail updates, and donate on our website or follow us on Facebook (@BonneyWoods) or Instagram (@powderhousehilltrails). Donations can also be made using Venmo @powderhousehilltrails.

We look forward to seeing you in the woods!

Introduction to Flint Woods

Saturday, September 23 at 9:00 a.m.

Learn about Flint Woods and join us for a leisurely walk following the blazed trails.

w/ Sandy R.

Fitness Walk

Thursday, September 28 at 4:15 p.m.

Learn how to use different aspects throughout the woods (benches, hills, rocks, etc.) to get in a full body workout.

W/Alison T.

Women’s Trail Running

Friday, September 29 at 7:30 a.m.

Want to try trail running but don’t know where to start? This group runs will be friendly, and nobody will be left behind. Come learn a couple some routes. Learn about gear, techniques and safety in the company of other women!

w/ Emily B.

Dog Walk

Saturday, September 30 at 10:00 a.m.

Join a group dog walk!

w/ Dori B.

Poetry in Nature

Saturday, October 7 at 9:00 a.m.

Bring your favorite nature poem! Nature and poetry will inspire while walking the trails w/MC Fg. We will read and write nature poems influenced by poets like James Wright, A.R. Ammons, and Louise Glück.

w/ Frank G.

Explore the Woods

October 14th, Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

Along the trails one can find the remnants of an old granite cart and the large iron base from a now non-existing standing water reservoir. These are just two examples of how human hands have shaped elements of this beautiful, natural landscape. Come explore the trails leading towards and around Box Shop Hill!

w/Cherie G.