Presentation and book signing by Dr. James D. Paruk

WELD – Join Dr. James D. Paruk as he gives a presentation on his book “Loon Lessons: Uncommon Encounters with the Great Northern Diver” on August 18 at 7 p.m. at the Webb Lake Association annual meeting at the Weld Town Hall. The presentation will be followed by a book signing and is open to the public and free of charge.

Dr. Paruk has studied breeding and wintering common loons across North America for 30 years and is one of the world’s leading experts on the species. Currently, he is a professor of biology at St. Joseph’s College, in Maine, adjunct professor of biology at the University of Southern Maine, and adjunct senior research scientist at the Biodiversity Research Institute in Portland, Maine.