Prizes awarded in Farmington Earth Day volunteer contests

FARMINGTON – Farmington residents and other helpers turned out on a sunny, cool, and windy afternoon to clean up the town, supporting “Planet versus Plastics,” this year’s Earth Day theme.

Over 50 volunteers participated. A Sierra Club volunteer who came all the way from Scarborough to help with Farmington’s 11th annual Earth Day Cleanup noted, “You have a very clean town!”

Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset County provided a huge selection of free environmentally themed books for volunteers to take, the Conservation Commission handed out literature on invasive species, and the petting zoo provided by Fred Barton and partner Matilda Holt included goats, chickens, and bunnies.

The contest results are as follows:

Happiest Cleanup Volunteer Group or Family went to University Credit Union: Tammy Tibbetts, Elizabeth Tibbetts, Kinsley Hinkley, Arin York, and Brook York earned eight Dunkin Gift Cards and two Renys Bags

Most Adventurous Litter Retrieval was earned by Haley Salmon, Izzy Henwood, Sean Wick, and Robert Campbell. They received four Dunkin Gift Cards, an Orange Cat Cafe Gift Card, and two Renys Bags

Oddest Litter Found was won by the Bangor Savings Bank team: Sara St. Pierre, Dyan Macomber, Brandon Stanwood, and Olivia Fish who earned eight Dunkin Gift Cards and two Renys Bags.

Most Litter Picked up by a Group went to Bradd Gustafson and Alyson Pelletier who earned a Twice Sold Tales Gift Card and two Renys Bags.

Most Litter Picked up by an Individual went to Magnus Sibley who received a DDG Gift Card and two Renys Bags.

Jessica Casey, Library Director at the Farmington Public Library will hand out awards to the winners.

All volunteers, sponsors, and Public Works members are thanked for a very successful cleanup!