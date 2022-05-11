Prizes awarded to 9th Annual Earth Day cleanup volunteers

FARMINGTON – Happy volunteers showed up in Farmington on Earth Day to do their part for the 9th Annual Volunteer Cleanup.

Local businesses generously donated prizes for the volunteers, and these were given out last week by Library Director, Jessica Casey, this year’s volunteer coordinator.

Ashley Kenney was awarded the Mercantile Candle and Earrings.

Pheobe Rogers is getting a T-shirt and Book from Natural Resources Council of Maine. (no photo)

All volunteers are thanked for their spirit and hard work in making our town and our planet a healthier and more beautiful place.