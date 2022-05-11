Prizes awarded to 9th Annual Earth Day cleanup volunteers

2 mins read

FARMINGTON – Happy volunteers showed up in Farmington on Earth Day to do their part for the 9th Annual Volunteer Cleanup.

Local businesses generously donated prizes for the volunteers, and these were given out last week by Library Director, Jessica Casey, this year’s volunteer coordinator.

Happiest Cleanup Volunteer Group or Family:
Katie Arnold and kids Arabella, Kegan, and Colton received a gift card fromTwice Sold Tales.
Oddest Litter Found:
Rachel McClellan earned the Dunkin Coffee & Cup.
Most Adventurous Litter Retrieval:
Glenn Miller received Chocolates from Wicked Good Candy.
Youngest Volunteer:
Alora Brown (with parents Tyler and Sydney Brown) proudly accepted a Minikins Toy.
Most Litter Picked Up by Individual:
Hannah Boivin received a Main Street Nutrition gift card.
Most Litter Picked Up by Team:
Mt. Blue Middle School Impact Club (Skyllar Eaton, Kaitlyn Rosie, and Molly Patterson, accompanied by teacher Denise Mochamer) earned the award of Reny’s gift cards.

Ashley Kenney was awarded the Mercantile Candle and Earrings.
Pheobe Rogers is getting a T-shirt and Book from Natural Resources Council of Maine. (no photo)
All volunteers are thanked for their spirit and hard work in making our town and our planet a healthier and more beautiful place.

