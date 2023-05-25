Rangeley Guides to host Kids’ Fishing Derby, July 6

OQUOSSOC – Last year, the Rangeley Region Guides & Sportsmen Association put on the first Kids’ Fishing Derby. It was a tremendous success with more than eighty kids participating across the three age groups. There is nothing more precious than watching little ones baiting, casting, and celebrating a catch!

This year RRG&SA is doing it again. The event will be held on July 6 at the Guides’ Fishing Pond located behind the clubhouse on Old Skiway Rd in Oquossoc. Just like last year, there will be three age groups. Those aged 4 to 6 can be assisted. Ages 7 to 10 get some support. Ages 11 to 15 should operate independently. Start time for 4-6 is 9:30, 10:00 for 7-10, and 10:30 for 11-15. Prizes will be awarded for each group and there will be a grand prize, a lifetime Maine Fishing Permit.

The grill will be operating and food and drinks will be available – free to all children present.

Last year, there was an excellent catch rate. Again this year, the pond will be freshly stocked with brook trout giving the kids a great chance at a fish. Participants can bring their own rod and reel if they want. Otherwise, equipment and bait will be provided. There should be plenty of good, competitive fishing.

Registration and sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Advance registration is not required. Come out and enjoy the opportunity to introduce kids or grandkids to a wonderful sport!