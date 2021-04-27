Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Health and Wellness announce success of 5th Annual BEST DOG ON EARTH DAY

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Health and Wellness are pleased to announce that the 5th Annual Best Dog on Earth Day event, a celebration of dogs and Earth Day, was a big success. On a beautiful Saturday morning, participants and their dogs went out for a 1.5 mile walk and then returned to the Chamber of Commerce for a variety of activities.

Participants who pre-registered received a raffle ticket for a prize basket donated by local businesses: Ecopelagicon, Mo’s Variety, Rangeley Health and Wellness, Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Region Sport Shop. The lucky winner was Brigette Shinton.

Winners of the canine contests were determined by applause from the participants. The winners were (1) Biggest Dog – LUCKY (owned by Karen Seaman), (2) Smallest Dog – GRAYLING (owned by Riley James), (3) Best Owner-Canine Look-Alikes – STRAWBERRY and owners Hanna Pitkin and Sarah Egerhei, (4) Prettiest Girl – Maggie Mae (owned by Gail Ayre) and (5) Most Handsome Boy – TURBO (owned by Mat Viehmann).

The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Health and Wellness developed the idea to provide a fun event that would bring the community together, promote physical activity and support local businesses, which had donated items for the raffle prizes.

The organizers were pleased with the turnout, look forward to the event next year and thank all the sponsors and participants for a successful event.