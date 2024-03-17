Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust bids farewell to Amanda Laliberte

RANGELEY – With mixed emotions, Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust announces that our esteemed colleague, Amanda Laliberte, will be bidding farewell to our team as she embarks on a new journey. Amanda has been an integral part of our team for the past ten years and has played a pivotal role directing both our program development and communications. She has decided to explore a new opportunity as Director of Community Engagement with the High Peaks Alliance.

Over the past ten years, Amanda’s energy, enthusiasm and expertise has helped transform RLHT. She directed our EcoVenture summer youth camp, introducing hundreds of young people to the natural world and outdoor skills. She was a founding member of the annual Rangeley Birding Festival in 2019, attracting some of Maine’s best birding guides and putting it on the map as a unique conservation-focused event. During her tenure she initiated the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway Ambassador program, which won a national award in 2023. From the onset she has had a particular passion for protecting the waters of our region, organizing volunteers for Invasive Plant Patrols, water quality monitoring and the regional loon count, and directing our Courtesy Boat Inspection program. Amanda has also continued her work with young people, collaborating with the Rangeley Lakes Regional School on environmental science projects and outdoor skills.

As RLHT’s scope of influence has grown, Amanda has professionalized our communications and branding, designing countless brochures, newsletters, maps, annual appeals, web pages, and keeping systems and technologies running smoothly in the background. She has also volunteered behind the scenes for other nonprofits in the community, including the Outdoor Heritage Museum, WRGY Radio, Rangeley Health & Wellness, and the Rangeley Area Ski Club.

Each of us is more than the sum of our achievements. Though these words focus on Amanda’s many accomplishments, we would like to close by acknowledging her passion for making a creative difference in the world and her dedication to the people she works with. Thank you, Amanda; we wish you the best in your next steps and will stay in touch.

Please join us in thanking Amanda for her service to RLHT and the community.