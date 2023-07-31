Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust to host Invasive Rusty Crayfish Contest

RANGELEY – Since 2016, Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust has documented the Invasive Rusty Crayfish, Faxonius rusticus, in the Rangeley Lakes Region. This year, they’ve decided to act against these invaders by hosting the first annual invasive rusty crayfish contest from August 7th through 13th.

Entry is $5 per participant, and teams of up to four are encouraged. A valid Maine fishing license is required for anyone 16 years or older.

“To enter the contest, participants must register on rlht.org and all crayfish must be trapped between the 7th and 13th from waters in the region,” Julia Morin stated, Contest Coordinator. “We have limited traps available at RLHT and you can stop by our office to learn more!”

Invasive crayfish pose a significant threat to native populations. Rusty Crayfish directly compete with our native species for food and cover. Invasive crayfish starve the natives and force them out of their habitat where other animals can more easily prey on them. Invasives can outcompete and slowly reduce native populations to nothing or replace them with a hybrid of rusty and native crayfish.

Everyone is invited to the closing Weigh-in at 10 AM Sunday, August 13, at RLHT at 2424 Main St, Rangeley. Up to $300 in prizes for 1) Greatest weight caught – $100; 2) Most specimens caught – $100, and 3) Most females caught – $100.

Visit https://bit.ly/2023ircc or scan the QR code to register and learn more!

About Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust: The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust’s mission is to conserve and steward the natural and historic resources of the Rangeley Lakes Region for the benefit of the community and future generations.