Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust trails open for recreation 

RANGELEY – Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust announced that the trailheads to Hatchery Brook Preserve, Hunter Cove Wildlife Sanctuary, Hunter Cove Uplands, Bonney Point Conservation Area, and South Bog Conservation Area would remain open throughout the winter.

At Hatchery Brook Preserve, volunteer Trail Stewards from AJs Fat Bikes will use their groomer to pack the trail and provide a consistent surface for all ages to enjoy.

Other properties conserved by RLHT, such as the Rangeley River Conservation Area, Kennebago 3000 Conservation Easement, and Bald Mountain Conservation Area, have historically been the most active snowmobile access routes in Maine. Combined, they host nearly 14 miles of snowmobile trails.

All together, Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust has conserved 14,000 acres with 35 miles of recreational trails for everyone to explore. Open from dawn to dusk, the conservation areas are accessible for exploration, hiking, photography, birding, family outings, inspiration, and adventure. Learn more about RLHT at rlht.org.