Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway wins national award

MILLERSBURG, OH – The National Scenic Byway Foundation congratulates the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway as a winner of the 2023 Byway Organization Award for Hospitality. This is one of the Foundation’s eight national awards presented annually.

The Rangeley Lakes Byway Ambassador program is heralded as a hospitality best practice model. The hospitality program has completed its second year. Trained Byway Ambassadors greet visitors and connect them to experiences along the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway, i.e., restaurants, hiking, swimming, shopping, museums, events, and where to see a moose. Ambassadors are present during high-traffic hours, helping with directions, snapping family photos, and genuinely welcoming our visitors to the Rangeley Lakes Region.

Lots of people drive the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway and have a deep love and respect for the work of the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and others in conserving the landscape. All Byway Ambassadors are trained in Leave No Trace Principles and take a Maine Tourism course, R-Way, developed to educate front-line employees about the history and heritage of the Western and Northern Maine areas to inform visitors about the balance between the working forests and tourism.

The change of seasons along this Byway plays a vital role in the scenic qualities of the 52-mile corridor. The landscape and various village views vary dramatically from season to season. The stark snow blanket of winter gives way to lush leaves and blooms with brilliant blue waterways in summer. Fall brings an explosion of color to the changing leaves. Besides the spectacular scenery, recreation is important. Much of the Byway’s recreational resources are rooted in history; all four seasons hold some treat for visitors.

The recreational capacities of the region are boasted in the villages, with snowmobile dealerships, kayak and canoe outfitters, restaurants, shops, and motels.

Visit the Rangeley Lakes Scenic Byway website, www.rlht.org or www.travelbyways.com.