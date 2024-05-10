Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society announces program line-up, Outdoor Heritage Museum to open May 22

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society (RLRHS) has announced a robust lineup of programs and events for the 2024 season. The popular Outdoor Heritage Museum, operated by RLRHS, will reopen on May 22. This year, the Museum will feature a new exhibition: The Rangeley Boat; A Maine Original. The exhibit explores a timeline of 19th and 20th century Rangeley boat builders, highlighting their innovation and craftsmanship. The oldest known example of a Rangeley boat from the late 19th century will be displayed alongside one of the last boats built in the shop of renowned local boat builder Herb Ellis. A private collection of Ellis’s boat building tools and shop signs will be on view, as well as recently rediscovered images of Ellis in his workshop. This exhibit was made possible by the Davis Family Foundation.

RLRHS will be hosting various programs and events this year, including its popular series of festival days

on the Outdoor Heritage Museum grounds. Visitors can browse art, crafts, and antiques from a variety of vendors at the June 15 Lupine Festival, August 17 Oquossoc Day, and September 14 Fall Festival.

The Rangeley History Museum at 2472 Main Street in Rangeley will reopen on weekends in July and August 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be the jumping off point for a new Historic Walking Tour. Guides will lead Walking Tour participants on a leisurely stroll through downtown Rangeley Saturdays at 2 p.m. June through August (weather permitting). Designed by knowledgeable town historian, Gary Priest, the tours explore downtown Rangeley’s fascinating past, including the history of Rangeley’s families and businesses spanning the 19th to 20th centuries. The tours are free of admission, donations welcome.

A full program calendar for all Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society events and programs can be found at outdoorheritagemuseum.org.

The Outdoor Heritage Museum is located at 8 Rumford Rd in Oquossoc, Maine and can be reached at 207-864-3091 or via email at info@outdoorheritagemuseum.org. The Rangeley History Museum is located at 2472 Main Street, Rangeley, and staff can be reached at the number and email address above.