Rangeley Lakes Region Loon Count successful

RANGELEY – The 40th Annual Loon Count was a success in the Rangeley Lakes Region with a record number of volunteers and surveyed waterbodies. The Annual Loon Count occurs on the 3rd Saturday in July, when volunteers monitor lakes and ponds simultaneously across the state. Since 2020, Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust has coordinated the efforts in the region.

Traditionally staying below the 45th parallel, the area where counters cover enough lakes to make a reliable estimate, 104 volunteers surveyed 30 waterbodies, many above and below the 45th parallel.

“Overall, 196 adult loons and six chicks were spotted in the Rangeley Lakes region. Our volunteers also recorded five natural nests and six artificial nests,” said Julia Morin, the 2023 Loon Count Coordinator. “Thank you so much to all our volunteers who helped make the loon count successful this year. Gathering data to protect loons and their habitat wouldn’t be possible without our amazing volunteers.”

Maine Audubon will report the results of the entire 2023 Loon Count on its website soon. Visit https:// maineaudubon.org/projects/ loons/annual-loon-count/. If you are interested in volunteering next year, please get in touch with regional coordinator Julia at headwaters@rlht.org. The 41st Annual Loon Count will take place on July 20, 2024.